P R Gayathri

MAR 23, 2022

Celebs in glamorous sequin gowns

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looking as bedazzling as always, Nora Fatehi picked out a Yousef Aljasmi body-hugging gown that so perfectly elevated her curves

The style queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan has sported sequined outfits several different times and one of our favourites among them is her sparkly silver backless gown by Michael Costello

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Never the one to abate the power of risqué dresses, the London Confidential actor, Mouni Roy is aware of what can make the optimal impact. She opted for a heavy-sequined mermaid gown that featured a plunging neckline and a waist belt made with the same fabric

Mouni Roy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Showing us how to look glamorous and sizzling, Sonakshi Sinha too sported a glittery blue body con gown that hugged her flawless curves

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Time to catch up with some bling factor! The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star, Karisma Kapoor in a Julien Macdonald sleeveless dress makes one want to trust sequins and accept them as one’s comfort zone

Image: Getty Images

Peecee looked like a diva in her Michael Kors black sequin gown that featured a plunging neckline and frilled sleeves

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

The gorgeous Hina Khan had also donned a black sequin gown that exuded the glam factor with its exaggerated puff sleeves

Hina Khan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani looked stunning in her shimmery yellow gown that bore sequins all over. The strappy floor-sweeping number also featured a risque plunging neckline and thigh-high slit

Kiara Advani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Looking like a mermaid, the Tadap actress sparkled in the white embellished gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her body-hugging sleeveless number highlighted her curves and featured a scoop neckline

Tara Sutaria

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya let her sparkly blue dress do all the talking and refrained from putting any colour on the lip. She looked glamorous in her dress which featured a long trail and plunging neckline

Ananya Panday

