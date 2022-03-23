Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 23, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs in glamorous sequin gowns
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Looking as bedazzling as always, Nora Fatehi picked out a Yousef Aljasmi body-hugging gown that so perfectly elevated her curves
The style queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan has sported sequined outfits several different times and one of our favourites among them is her sparkly silver backless gown by Michael Costello
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Never the one to abate the power of risqué dresses, the London Confidential actor, Mouni Roy is aware of what can make the optimal impact. She opted for a heavy-sequined mermaid gown that featured a plunging neckline and a waist belt made with the same fabric
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Showing us how to look glamorous and sizzling, Sonakshi Sinha too sported a glittery blue body con gown that hugged her flawless curves
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Time to catch up with some bling factor! The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star, Karisma Kapoor in a Julien Macdonald sleeveless dress makes one want to trust sequins and accept them as one’s comfort zone
Image: Getty Images
Peecee looked like a diva in her Michael Kors black sequin gown that featured a plunging neckline and frilled sleeves
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
The gorgeous Hina Khan had also donned a black sequin gown that exuded the glam factor with its exaggerated puff sleeves
Hina Khan
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani looked stunning in her shimmery yellow gown that bore sequins all over. The strappy floor-sweeping number also featured a risque plunging neckline and thigh-high slit
Kiara Advani
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Looking like a mermaid, the Tadap actress sparkled in the white embellished gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her body-hugging sleeveless number highlighted her curves and featured a scoop neckline
Tara Sutaria
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya let her sparkly blue dress do all the talking and refrained from putting any colour on the lip. She looked glamorous in her dress which featured a long trail and plunging neckline
Ananya Panday
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-town actors turned directors