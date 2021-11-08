Nov 8, 2021

Fashion

Celebs in gorgeous green sarees

P R Gayathri

The right shade of green can make anyone look like a diva

Shanaya Kapoor

Credits: Instagram 

Sarees being the classic charmer instantly uplifts your celebration mode with its elegance and grace

Janhvi Kapoor

Credits: Instagram

Looking like a vision in a tissue green saree with gold work on it by ace designer Sabyasachi, Anushka's number made us want to get our hands on one asap

Credits: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma

One that we still can't get over is this peacock green silk saree that Kareena styled with a simple emerald necklace

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Credits: Instagram 

Kangana looked gorgeous in her parrot green Sabyasachi saree

Kangana Ranaut 

Credits: Instagram 

If you aren't too fond of heavy materials like silk or dislike too much work on your outfit, we suggest you take a cue from Kangana's minimal and simple chiffon pastel green saree

Kangana Ranaut

(Image: Instagram)
Credits: Pinkvilla

In yet another shade of royal green, Deepika Padukone, who is known for her love for sarees, left us speechless!

Deepika Padukone

Credits: Instagram 

Giving millennials adequate inspiration is Alia Bhatt's green Sabyasachi ruffle saree

Alia Bhatt

Credits:  Pinkvilla

Looking for a different way to style your saree? Kriti Sanon has you covered!

Kriti Sanon

Credits:  Instagram

Ruffles seem to be a popular pick when it comes to sarees and Shilpa Shetty nailed it in this emerald green number

Shilpa Shetty

Credits:  Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Kriti Sanon in strapless outfits

Click Here