Nov 8, 2021
Fashion
Celebs in gorgeous green sarees
P R Gayathri
The right shade of green can make anyone look like a diva
Shanaya KapoorCredits: Instagram
Sarees being the classic charmer instantly uplifts your celebration mode with its elegance and grace
Janhvi KapoorCredits: Instagram
Looking like a vision in a tissue green saree with gold work on it by ace designer Sabyasachi, Anushka's number made us want to get our hands on one asapCredits: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
One that we still can't get over is this peacock green silk saree that Kareena styled with a simple emerald necklace
Kareena Kapoor KhanCredits: Instagram
Kangana looked gorgeous in her parrot green Sabyasachi saree
Kangana Ranaut Credits: Instagram
If you aren't too fond of heavy materials like silk or dislike too much work on your outfit, we suggest you take a cue from Kangana's minimal and simple chiffon pastel green saree
Kangana Ranaut(Image: Instagram)
Credits: Pinkvilla
In yet another shade of royal green, Deepika Padukone, who is known for her love for sarees, left us speechless!
Deepika PadukoneCredits: Instagram
Giving millennials adequate inspiration is Alia Bhatt's green Sabyasachi ruffle saree
Alia BhattCredits: Pinkvilla
Looking for a different way to style your saree? Kriti Sanon has you covered!
Kriti SanonCredits: Instagram
Ruffles seem to be a popular pick when it comes to sarees and Shilpa Shetty nailed it in this emerald green number
Shilpa ShettyCredits: Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Kriti Sanon in strapless outfits