Celebs In Gorgeous Sequin Blue Outfits April 01, 2021
For the premiere of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone went all out glamorous in this blue sequin saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee
The Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha also made a statement in a strapless sequin blue gown
Next up, we have Kriti Sanon who stole the show in this off-shoulder ruffled mini dress by Kangana Trehan
Sanon also glammed up things in this sequined bodycon dress. A pair of statement earrings completed her look
In a custom-made blue concept saree by Amit Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia amped up things and showed us how it’s done!
Kareena Kapoor Khan dialled up the drama in this shimmery ink blue sequin gown by Raisa Vanessa. Pure love!
The Hollywood singing sensation, Taylor Swift looked glamorous in a midnight blue off-shoulder gown that hugged her frame in the right places credit : getty image
Joining the bandwagon is the millennial sweetheart Selena Gomez. She sported a waist cut-out gown and showed the world how it’s done! credit : getty image
For the amFAR’s Cannes Gala, Nina Dobrev sported a blue Elie Saab number. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and revealed her toned legs credit : getty image
The former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle looked elegant in a Roland Mouret gown that featured a boat neck and a thigh-high slit credit : getty image
For further updates on Fashion, head on to Pinkvilla