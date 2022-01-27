Fashion
Jan 27, 2022
Celebs in gorgeous white lehengas
Deepika Padukone
While playing showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra, Deepika walked the runway in a stunning creation by him
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Desi girl Priyanka gave back to back magnificent looks for her wedding. And for her Delhi reception, she dressed in the spirit of spring in a white full-sleeve embellished tulle lehenga from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Image: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar looked elegant as ever in her serene white shimmery lehenga that features ruffle details and wine red floral embroidery on the skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
The show-stopping white and soft gold embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra comprised a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a dupatta and a billowing skirt
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Begum of Bollywood looked every bit royal in a white chikankari lehenga. She styled the look with a cut-sleeve blouse and a sheer dupatta
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Keeping her look elegant, Alia picked out a simple white lehenga with intricate yet minimal mirror work on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt
Kiara Advani
Kiara looked grand in a heavy white lehenga with a double-embroidered gold border and loads of embroidery as well as mirror work on her outfit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
For her Sangeet ceremony, she wore a beautiful white and gold lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was adorned with heavy embroideries and intricate designs
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Mouni in an organza white lehenga from Idaho looked absolutely stunning! She rounded out her look with gajra decked up with red roses, a gold necklace, earrings and maang tikka
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy
