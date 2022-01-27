Fashion

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 27, 2022

Celebs in gorgeous white lehengas

Deepika Padukone

While playing showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra, Deepika walked the runway in a stunning creation by him

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Desi girl Priyanka gave back to back magnificent looks for her wedding. And for her Delhi reception, she dressed in the spirit of spring in a white full-sleeve embellished tulle lehenga from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked elegant as ever in her serene white shimmery lehenga that features ruffle details and wine red floral embroidery on the skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

The show-stopping white and soft gold embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra comprised a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a dupatta and a billowing skirt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood looked every bit royal in a white chikankari lehenga. She styled the look with a cut-sleeve blouse and a sheer dupatta

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Keeping her look elegant, Alia picked out a simple white lehenga with intricate yet minimal mirror work on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani

Kiara looked grand in a heavy white lehenga with a double-embroidered gold border and loads of embroidery as well as mirror work on her outfit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

For her Sangeet ceremony, she wore a beautiful white and gold lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was adorned with heavy embroideries and intricate designs

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Mouni in an organza white lehenga from Idaho looked absolutely stunning! She rounded out her look with gajra decked up with red roses, a gold necklace, earrings and maang tikka

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy

