Celebs in a glittery lehenga

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 18, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak actress looks party-ready in a sparkly sage green lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress brings desi glam in this glitzy silver sequinned bralette and a light blue lehenga skirt

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress looks radiant in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads

Kriti Sanon

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress looks gorgeous in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga choli and statement jewellery

Tara Sutaria

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress slayed the festive look in a pista-green lehenga adorned with silver sequin work

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet is a visual delight in this heavily embellished yellow lehenga choli

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara’s glitzy yellow embellished lehenga is all kinds of stunning

Kiara Advani

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

The Dhadkan star oozed glam in a striped blood-red lehenga doused in sequins

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena rocked a lovely mint blue lehenga featuring a mirror-work choli and a lehenga with intricate embroidery work

Kareena Kapoor

