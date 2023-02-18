Celebs in a glittery lehenga
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 18, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress looks party-ready in a sparkly sage green lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress brings desi glam in this glitzy silver sequinned bralette and a light blue lehenga skirt
Bhumi Pednekar
Yami Gautam’s chic style
Deepika Padukone's stylish ethnic wear
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress looks radiant in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads
Kriti Sanon
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The SOTY 2 actress looks gorgeous in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga choli and statement jewellery
Tara Sutaria
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Liger actress slayed the festive look in a pista-green lehenga adorned with silver sequin work
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet is a visual delight in this heavily embellished yellow lehenga choli
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara’s glitzy yellow embellished lehenga is all kinds of stunning
Kiara Advani
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
The Dhadkan star oozed glam in a striped blood-red lehenga doused in sequins
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena rocked a lovely mint blue lehenga featuring a mirror-work choli and a lehenga with intricate embroidery work
Kareena Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.