Celebs in a halter neck dress
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Mimi star exudes chic vibes in a satin green midi dress with a halter neckline
Kriti Sanon
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She brings the oomph factor in a sheer bodycon dress featuring a halter neckline and a front slit
Disha Patani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya upped the glamour quotient in a bright red gown with a sultry halter neck and asymmetric hemline
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress rocked two trends in this green jumpsuit featuring a backless and halter neckline
Kiara Advani
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks show-stopping in a monotone cherry red Trinity gown with dual halterneck straps and a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika upped the ante in a red knee-length dress that had a plunging halter neckline
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon looks flawless in a sparkly pink
halter-neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva oozes oomph in a floral gown with a corseted halter bodice and a sweeping train
Nora Fatehi
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looks jaw-dropping in a Rami Kadi metallic gown with a halter neckline
Bhumi Pedenkar
