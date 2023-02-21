Heading 3

Celebs in a halter neck dress

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 21, 2023

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Mimi star exudes chic vibes in a satin green midi dress with a halter neckline

Kriti Sanon

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She brings the oomph factor in a sheer bodycon dress featuring a halter neckline and a front slit

Disha Patani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya upped the glamour quotient in a bright red gown with a sultry halter neck and asymmetric hemline

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Govinda Naam Mera actress rocked two trends in this green jumpsuit featuring a backless and halter neckline

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks show-stopping in a monotone cherry red Trinity gown with dual halterneck straps and a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika upped the ante in a red knee-length dress that had a plunging halter neckline

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon looks flawless in a sparkly pink
halter-neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva oozes oomph in a floral gown with a corseted halter bodice and a sweeping train

Nora Fatehi

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looks jaw-dropping in a Rami Kadi metallic gown with a halter neckline

Bhumi Pedenkar

