Celebs in a mini bodycon dress 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress opted for a sensuous corset mini dress that hugged her frame in all the right places! 

Kiara Advani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra made a ravishing sartorial case in this blush pink mini cut-out dress from Magda Butrym. 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress looks like a Barbie in the Barbie World in this hot pink bodycon dress with a thigh-grazing hemline. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The fashionista set the temperatures soaring in a one-shoulder leather black dress that ended right below her thighs and showed off her toned legs!

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Keeping things snazzy yet ravishing, the Bedhadak star decked up in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Nora turned up the heat quotient in a body-hugging leopard print mini dress from Yas Couture. 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This mini lilac dress with strappy sleeves looked striking on the actress and was enough to make us stop & stare! 

Disha Patani 

Image: CECIL Instagram 

She made us swoon over her bold look in this mini dress with a form-fitting silhouette. 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya grabbed all eyeballs in a vibrant green mini bodycon dress with a zip-up detail and broad black accents. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The diva looked glamorous in a mini black bodycon dress with a trendy one-shoulder design.

Sara Ali Khan

