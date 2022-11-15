Celebs in a mini bodycon dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress opted for a sensuous corset mini dress that hugged her frame in all the right places!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra made a ravishing sartorial case in this blush pink mini cut-out dress from Magda Butrym.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looks like a Barbie in the Barbie World in this hot pink bodycon dress with a thigh-grazing hemline.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The fashionista set the temperatures soaring in a one-shoulder leather black dress that ended right below her thighs and showed off her toned legs!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Keeping things snazzy yet ravishing, the Bedhadak star decked up in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Nora turned up the heat quotient in a body-hugging leopard print mini dress from Yas Couture.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This mini lilac dress with strappy sleeves looked striking on the actress and was enough to make us stop & stare!
Image: CECIL Instagram
She made us swoon over her bold look in this mini dress with a form-fitting silhouette.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya grabbed all eyeballs in a vibrant green mini bodycon dress with a zip-up detail and broad black accents.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The diva looked glamorous in a mini black bodycon dress with a trendy one-shoulder design.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.