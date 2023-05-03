Heading 3

Celebs in a stylish pantsuit 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 03, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia looked stunning in a yellow Stella McCartney pantsuit 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked jaw-dropping in a fiery red pantsuit

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena exudes boss lady vibes in a tailored purple pantsuit paired with a sexy black bralette

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked ravishing in a shiny blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti

Kriti Sanon

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

The Kabir Singh  actress adds a pop of colour to her look in a head-to-toe orange pantsuit

Kiara Advani

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Padmaavat actress looked gorgeous in a magenta pantsuit from the label Pinko

Aditi Rao

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika turned up the glam quotient in a sequin blue power suit by Ralph & Russo

Malaika Arora

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked stunning in an oversized white pantsuit

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora exuded glam in an aqua-blue floral pantsuit by Naeem Khan

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

The Dhadkan star looked radiant in a mustard-yellow pantsuit

Shilpa Shetty

