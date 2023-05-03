Celebs in a stylish pantsuit
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 03, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked stunning in a yellow Stella McCartney pantsuit
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked jaw-dropping in a fiery red pantsuit
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena exudes boss lady vibes in a tailored purple pantsuit paired with a sexy black bralette
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked ravishing in a shiny blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti
Kriti Sanon
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress adds a pop of colour to her look in a head-to-toe orange pantsuit
Kiara Advani
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Padmaavat actress looked gorgeous in a magenta pantsuit from the label Pinko
Aditi Rao
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika turned up the glam quotient in a sequin blue power suit by Ralph & Russo
Malaika Arora
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked stunning in an oversized white pantsuit
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora exuded glam in an aqua-blue floral pantsuit by Naeem Khan
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked radiant in a mustard-yellow pantsuit
Shilpa Shetty
