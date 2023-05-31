pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 31, 2023
Celebs in a white pantsuit
Image: Priyanka Kapadia Instagram
Alia exuded glamour and sophistication in an ivory-white pantsuit by Label Crestelli and Helen Anthony
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked summer-ready in a striped white three-piece pantsuit
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara exuded major boss-lady vibes in this all-white pantsuit
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress nailed the classic formal style in an all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked stunning in an oversized white double-breasted blazer and matching trousers
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked fresh yet elegant in a white pantsuit and a floral top
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam looked phenomenal in a statement-making white blazer and a pair of tailored pants
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara wore her white pantsuit with a white turtleneck sweater and aced a classic winter look
Tara Sutaria
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti looked fierce and modish in a white pantsuit paired with a white crop top
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina aced a formal look in a white and black striped pantsuit
Katrina Kaif
