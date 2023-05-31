Heading 3

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 31, 2023

Celebs in a white pantsuit

Image: Priyanka Kapadia Instagram

Alia exuded glamour and sophistication in an ivory-white pantsuit by Label Crestelli and Helen Anthony

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked summer-ready in a striped white three-piece pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara exuded major boss-lady vibes in this all-white pantsuit

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress nailed the classic formal style in an all-white pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked stunning in an oversized white double-breasted blazer and matching trousers

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked fresh yet elegant in a white pantsuit and a floral top

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam looked phenomenal in a statement-making white blazer and a pair of tailored pants

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara wore her white pantsuit with a white turtleneck sweater and aced a classic winter look

Tara Sutaria

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti looked fierce and modish in a white pantsuit paired with a white crop top

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina aced a formal look in a white and black striped pantsuit

Katrina Kaif

