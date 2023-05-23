pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 23, 2023
Celebs in Abu Jani Couture
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Gigi looks divine in a temple jewellery cropped sleeve blouse with a slim chikankari skirt and chikan sari drape
Gigi Hadid
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Deepika looks graceful in an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. The statement pearl collar completes the look
Deepika Padukone
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi looks stunning in off-white satin saree.The saree is paired with an embroidered bralette with rose motifs to create modern magic
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Radhika looks like a show stopper in multi-coloured resham lehenga embroidered with mirrors
Radhika Merchant
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Nora looks seductive in a strapless blouse embroidered with sequins and a thigh high slit satin dhoti. She completed the look with pearl and crystal embroidered collar and waist belt
Nora Fatehi
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Jacqueline looks gorgeous in a royal blue saree embroidered in stones paired with a dramatic multi-colour contrast embroidery blouse
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Natasha looks radiant in a lavish embroidered gota ghagra, blouse and dupatta. A gorgeous bandhani dupatta in red provides the perfect contrast to the gold ghagra
Natasha Stankovic
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Nysa Devgn exudes elegance in a tulle sequin tassel dress with an encrusted bodice in crystals and bugle beads
Nysa Devgn
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks sensational in multi-coloured silk lehenga which is hand embroidered with tikki and floral motifs paired with a swarovski corset
Sonam Kapoor
Ayesha looks extravagant in a multi-coloured fabric stripes top paired with a magnificent organza skirt
Ayesha Kanga
Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram
