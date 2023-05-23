Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 23, 2023

Celebs in Abu Jani Couture

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Gigi looks divine in a temple jewellery cropped sleeve blouse with a slim chikankari skirt and chikan sari drape

Gigi Hadid

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Deepika looks graceful in an off-white saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. The statement pearl collar completes the  look

Deepika Padukone

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi looks stunning in off-white satin saree.The saree is paired with an embroidered bralette with rose motifs to create modern magic

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Radhika looks like a show stopper in multi-coloured resham lehenga embroidered with mirrors

Radhika  Merchant

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Nora looks seductive in a strapless blouse embroidered with sequins and a thigh high slit satin dhoti. She completed the look with pearl and crystal embroidered collar and waist belt

Nora Fatehi

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Jacqueline looks gorgeous  in a royal blue saree embroidered in stones paired with a dramatic  multi-colour contrast embroidery blouse

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Natasha looks radiant in a lavish embroidered gota ghagra, blouse and dupatta. A gorgeous bandhani dupatta in red provides the perfect contrast to the gold ghagra

Natasha Stankovic

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Nysa Devgn exudes elegance  in a tulle sequin tassel dress with an encrusted bodice in  crystals and bugle beads

Nysa Devgn

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looks  sensational in multi-coloured  silk lehenga which is  hand embroidered with tikki and floral motifs paired with a swarovski corset

Sonam Kapoor

Ayesha looks extravagant in a multi-coloured fabric stripes top paired with a magnificent organza skirt

Ayesha Kanga

Image : Abu Jani Khosla’s Instagram

