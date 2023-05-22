Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAY 22, 2023

Celebs in Anamika Khanna's couture 

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

Sonam wore a custom-made, floor-length gown that was a collaborative design by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead, a UK-based designer

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal wore a specially tailored suit by Anamika Khanna for the Filmfare event

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a monochromatic look by donning a black kurta and jacket adorned with embroidery

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

She was dressed in a sage green ensemble accompanied by a long, trailing dupatta

Mira Kapoor

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

Athiya Shetty’s attire was heavily embroidered and showcased a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements and was custom-made

Athiya Shetty

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

The beige colour of the outfit enhanced her regal appearance, giving her a perfect royal look

Sonakshi Sinha

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

Katrina wore a two-piece dress, featuring patchwork motifs and mirror embellishments on the top. The ensemble was complemented by a frothy tulle skirt

Katrina Kaif

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

She paired her Anamika Khanna Indo-Western ensemble with black heels and adorned it with a stylish choker necklace as an elegant accessory

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

Anil donned a white kurta featuring vibrant patchwork, adding a pop of colour to his ensemble

Anil Kapoor

Tara looks stunning in an intricately embroidered jacket paired with dhoti pants, creating a striking and fashionable look

Tara Sutaria

Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram

