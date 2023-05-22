pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAY 22, 2023
Celebs in Anamika Khanna's couture
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Sonam wore a custom-made, floor-length gown that was a collaborative design by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead, a UK-based designer
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal wore a specially tailored suit by Anamika Khanna for the Filmfare event
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a monochromatic look by donning a black kurta and jacket adorned with embroidery
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
She was dressed in a sage green ensemble accompanied by a long, trailing dupatta
Mira Kapoor
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Athiya Shetty’s attire was heavily embroidered and showcased a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements and was custom-made
Athiya Shetty
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
The beige colour of the outfit enhanced her regal appearance, giving her a perfect royal look
Sonakshi Sinha
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Katrina wore a two-piece dress, featuring patchwork motifs and mirror embellishments on the top. The ensemble was complemented by a frothy tulle skirt
Katrina Kaif
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
She paired her Anamika Khanna Indo-Western ensemble with black heels and adorned it with a stylish choker necklace as an elegant accessory
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
Anil donned a white kurta featuring vibrant patchwork, adding a pop of colour to his ensemble
Anil Kapoor
Tara looks stunning in an intricately embroidered jacket paired with dhoti pants, creating a striking and fashionable look
Tara Sutaria
Image- Anamika Khanna's Instagram
