Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 24, 2023
Celebs in Barbie-inspired look
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh fame is a sight to behold in this pastel pink one-shoulder bodycon dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The Samrat Prithviraj actress looks alluring in this pink dress. Her radiant smile is unmissable
Manushi Chhillar
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
The Satyaprem Ki Katha protagonist is oozing Barbie vibes in this glittery pink jumpsuit. The silver boots are noteworthy
Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor has captured the attention of her fans in this hot pink bodycon gown. The pink bag looks adorable with this look
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani artist looks tantalizing in this baby pink dress with red polka dots
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke heroine looks like an Indian Barbie in this fuschia pink lehenga choli
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bawal diva has put the heat to shame in this sizzling beach look. A floral bralette and rouged skirt complete her look
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Naam Shabana protagonist is swooning hearts in a white bralette, plush pink jacket, and mini purple skirt
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutante looks breathtaking in this all-pink glam ensemble. Sleek hair and pink lips enhance her look
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress looks amazing in this baby pink dress paired with a matching blazer
Shraddha Kapoor
