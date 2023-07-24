Heading 3

Celebs in Barbie-inspired look 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram 

The Pati Patni Aur Woh fame is a sight to behold in this pastel pink one-shoulder bodycon dress 

Ananya Panday 

Image: Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram 

The Samrat Prithviraj actress looks alluring in this pink dress. Her radiant smile is unmissable 

Manushi Chhillar

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Kiara Advani

The Satyaprem Ki Katha protagonist is oozing Barbie vibes in this glittery pink jumpsuit. The silver boots are noteworthy 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram 

Shanaya Kapoor has captured the attention of her fans in this hot pink bodycon gown. The pink bag looks adorable with this look 

 Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani artist looks tantalizing in this baby pink dress with red polka dots 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke heroine looks like an Indian Barbie in this fuschia pink lehenga choli 

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Bawal diva has put the heat to shame in this sizzling beach look. A floral bralette and rouged skirt complete her look 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

The Naam Shabana protagonist is swooning hearts in a white bralette, plush pink jacket, and mini purple skirt 

Taapsee Pannu 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutante looks breathtaking in this all-pink glam ensemble. Sleek hair and pink lips enhance her look 

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress looks amazing in this baby pink dress paired with a matching blazer 

Shraddha Kapoor 

