Celebs’ in black sarees
Hardika Gupta
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi donned a classic black threat art and lace saree and looked ravishing
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara draped her black saree to perfection
Kiara Advani
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti styled blingy black saree with a golden blouse and looked sizzling
Kriti Sanon
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina showed us all how to carry a sheer saree with utmost panache
Katrina Kaif
Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti dazzled in this sheer black saree featuring horizontal embroidery, scalloped borders and intricate lace work
Parineeti Chopra
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma is a chic queen in this black saree by Sabysachi
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal looked resplendent in a solid black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse
Mrunal Thakur
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri exudes grace in a black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked stunning in this black pre-draped saree teamed up with red printed blouse
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Brahamastra actress wore a black saree with golden stripes and completed the look with heavy earrings
Mouni Roy
