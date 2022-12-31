Heading 3

Celebs’ in black sarees

Hardika Gupta

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi donned a classic black threat art and lace saree and looked ravishing 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara draped her black saree to perfection 

Kiara Advani

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti styled blingy black saree with a golden blouse and looked sizzling 

Kriti Sanon

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina showed us all how to carry a sheer saree with utmost panache

Katrina Kaif

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti dazzled in this sheer black saree featuring horizontal embroidery, scalloped borders and intricate lace work

Parineeti Chopra 

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma is a chic queen in this black saree by Sabysachi

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal looked resplendent in a solid black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse 

Mrunal Thakur 

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri exudes grace in a black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra 

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked stunning in this black pre-draped saree teamed up with red printed blouse

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Brahamastra actress wore a black saree with golden stripes and completed the look with heavy earrings

Mouni Roy

