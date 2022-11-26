Celebs in coloured eyeliners
Lubna
Khan
NOV 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Naik Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s bright blue eyeliner looks super cool!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
You can always count on Sonam to be the trendsetter, as she brings back pink eyeliner in fashion.
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal's blue eyeliner complements the other elements of her makeup really well!
Image: Sania Shadadpuri Instagram
The shimmery blue eyeliner matches Esha Gupta’s outfit.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Not many can pull off yellow eyeliner as beautifully as Kiara does.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
A bold choice by Athiya to go for grey but it looks nothing short of fabulous.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's look is proof that there is no such thing as "too much pink".
Image: Anoop Devaraj Photography
Kriti's azure blue eyeliner look is sure to garner a lot of attention!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Purple eyeliner is an unusual choice, but Sonakshi Sinha rocks it effortlessly.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha's quirky eyeliner pattern is apt for a fun night out!
