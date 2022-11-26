Heading 3

Celebs in coloured eyeliners

Lubna
Khan

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Naik Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s bright blue eyeliner looks super cool!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

You can always count on Sonam to be the trendsetter, as she brings back pink eyeliner in fashion.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal's blue eyeliner complements the other elements of her makeup really well! 

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Sania Shadadpuri Instagram

The shimmery blue eyeliner matches Esha Gupta’s outfit.

Esha Gupta

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Not many can pull off yellow eyeliner as beautifully as Kiara does.

Kiara Advani

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

A bold choice by Athiya to go for grey but it looks nothing short of fabulous.

Athiya Shetty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's look is proof that there is no such thing as "too much pink".

Ananya Panday

Image: Anoop Devaraj Photography

Kriti's azure blue eyeliner look is sure to garner a lot of attention! 

Kriti Sanon

Image:  Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Purple eyeliner is an unusual choice, but Sonakshi Sinha rocks it effortlessly.

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha's quirky eyeliner pattern is apt for a fun night out!

Disha Patani

