Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress is a visual delight in her desi avatar featuring a heavily embroidered mauve-hued lehenga choli

Tara Sutaria

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl exuded elegance in a gorgeous floral number that entailed a sequined choli and a pleated lehenga skirt

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Sara walked down the ramp looking stunning in an embellished blue lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock at the ICW 2022

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Rashmika stole the show in a lovely floral embroidered lehenga from the shelves of couturier Varun Bahl

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Advani made a stunning statement in her festive yellow Monika Nidhii lehenga that came ladened with mirror-work

Kiara Advani

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram 

Janhvi went all-out in a bright red metallic red lehenga adorned with sequins and beadwork

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti looked gorgeous in a strappy bralette-style blouse and a high-waisted skirt that was embellished with crystal beads in brick-shaped patterns

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star turned heads as she posed in a pink floral lehenga embellished with sequins

Alia Bhatt

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Dhadkan star exuded boho diva vibes in her boho lehenga set featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery work

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Patani wore a romantic pastel-hued lehenga for a wedding and left us in awe of her gorgeous desi look!

Disha Patani

