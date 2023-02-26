Celebs in ethnic floral outfits
FEB 26, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress makes a minimal case for florals in this black kurta set featuring embroidered pink and green roses
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Padmaavat actress looks stunning in a vibrant green and red floral sharara set
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress is a delight in this breezy pink floral print saree by Varun Bahl
Kiara Advani
Image: Alaya F Instagram
This brown co-ord is another proof that Alaya aces chic style like nobody else
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked gorgeous in a beauteous blooming saree with multicolour floral motifs
Kriti Sanon
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looked radiant in a breezy white lehenga replete with pink and peach flowers
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP was draped to perfection in an exquisite red floral print number
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked mesmerising in a pastel pink floral-print lehenga
Alia Bhatt
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star redefined royalty in a floral-print organza saree
Nora Fatehi
