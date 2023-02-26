Heading 3

Celebs in ethnic floral outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 26, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress makes a minimal case for florals in this black kurta set featuring embroidered pink and green roses

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The Padmaavat actress looks stunning in a vibrant green and red floral sharara set

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress is a delight in this breezy pink floral print saree by Varun Bahl

Kiara Advani

Image: Alaya F Instagram

This brown co-ord is another proof that Alaya aces chic style like nobody else

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked gorgeous in a beauteous blooming saree with multicolour floral motifs

Kriti Sanon

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looked radiant in a breezy white lehenga replete with pink and peach flowers

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP was draped to perfection in an exquisite red floral print number

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked mesmerising in a pastel pink floral-print lehenga

Alia Bhatt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star redefined royalty in a floral-print organza saree

Nora Fatehi

