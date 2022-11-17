Heading 3

Celebs in ethnic sharara sets

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Mili actress made heads turn in a stunning Periwinkle embellished crop sharara set from the ‘Garden of Serenity’ collection of a luxury label, Lashkara. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked splendid in a peacock blue sharara enhanced with embroidered antique gold zari and zardozi work. 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

The Fame Game star wore a bright red floral sharara set from the Navras collection of Label Anushree that is perfect for festivities. 

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt served a stunning maternity look by sporting a hot pink sharara set adorned with gota patti.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday set some major style goals by opting for a three-piece brocade set that comprises a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta.

Ananya Panday 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon’s not-so-basic red sharara set featuring a full-length jacket is a masterclass in contemporary desi outfits. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a wild berry strappy kurta and ruffled sharara set, the actress looked utterly stunning!

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looks fresh and glamorous in a strappy green sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti. 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

For the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Phone Bhoot actress wore a lovely buttery yellow georgette sharara set.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla 

DP made a beautiful festive-ready statement in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi. 

Deepika Padukone

