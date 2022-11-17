Celebs in ethnic sharara sets
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Mili actress made heads turn in a stunning Periwinkle embellished crop sharara set from the ‘Garden of Serenity’ collection of a luxury label, Lashkara.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked splendid in a peacock blue sharara enhanced with embroidered antique gold zari and zardozi work.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Fame Game star wore a bright red floral sharara set from the Navras collection of Label Anushree that is perfect for festivities.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt served a stunning maternity look by sporting a hot pink sharara set adorned with gota patti.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday set some major style goals by opting for a three-piece brocade set that comprises a bralette, sharara, and a dupatta.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon’s not-so-basic red sharara set featuring a full-length jacket is a masterclass in contemporary desi outfits.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a wild berry strappy kurta and ruffled sharara set, the actress looked utterly stunning!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looks fresh and glamorous in a strappy green sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
For the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Phone Bhoot actress wore a lovely buttery yellow georgette sharara set.
Image: Pinkvilla
DP made a beautiful festive-ready statement in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi.
