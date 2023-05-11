Heading 3

MAY 11, 2023

Celebs in Falguni Shane couture

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Priyanka aced the look in sheer corset with feather shrug and lehenga embroidered with sequins and crystals

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Kiara looks glamorous in a puffed up sleeve blouse with yellow ombré lehenga with precise details

Kiara Advani

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Suhana Khan

Suhana looks ravishing in a beige hued golden saree with golden sequins and stones with bralette style blouse

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Tamannaah oozes oomph in the  blue ombré  lehenga with deep neck cut out blouse embroidered with sequins and beads paired with tulle dupatta

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Kriti raises the temperature in a fuchsia pink saree with  swarovski stones, sequins and beads and a bralette style blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Madhuri looks gorgeous in ivory gold lehenga with golden sequins and beads with sleeveless blouse and emerald jewellery

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Shriya looks elegant in a peach
hued saree with deep neck blouse embroidered with floral motifs

Shriya Saran

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Nora is a show stealer in an embellished blouse and beige-based saree with crystals and sequins with a short trail

Nora  Fatehi

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Alanna aces the ethnic look in blue ombré  lehenga with a cropped blouse having tassels

Alanna Panday

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram

Sonakshi looks elegant in sunshine yellow  anarkali with feathers on sleeves,  paired with a tulle  dupatta

Sonakshi Sinha

