Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
MAY 11, 2023
Celebs in Falguni Shane couture
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Priyanka aced the look in sheer corset with feather shrug and lehenga embroidered with sequins and crystals
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Kiara looks glamorous in a puffed up sleeve blouse with yellow ombré lehenga with precise details
Kiara Advani
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Suhana Khan
Suhana looks ravishing in a beige hued golden saree with golden sequins and stones with bralette style blouse
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Tamannaah oozes oomph in the blue ombré lehenga with deep neck cut out blouse embroidered with sequins and beads paired with tulle dupatta
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Kriti raises the temperature in a fuchsia pink saree with swarovski stones, sequins and beads and a bralette style blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Madhuri looks gorgeous in ivory gold lehenga with golden sequins and beads with sleeveless blouse and emerald jewellery
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Shriya looks elegant in a peach
hued saree with deep neck blouse embroidered with floral motifs
Shriya Saran
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Nora is a show stealer in an embellished blouse and beige-based saree with crystals and sequins with a short trail
Nora Fatehi
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Alanna aces the ethnic look in blue ombré lehenga with a cropped blouse having tassels
Alanna Panday
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India's Instagram
Sonakshi looks elegant in sunshine yellow anarkali with feathers on sleeves, paired with a tulle dupatta
Sonakshi Sinha
