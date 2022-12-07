Celebs in floral
Midi dresses
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday absolutely loves summer floral dresses and she rocked quite a few of them during her Italy vacay!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Wanna rock a floral midi dress in winter? Take notes from Sonam Kapoor!
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Mira Rajput chose a floral off-shoulder midi dress as she stepped out for a date with hubby Shahid Kapoor
Mira Rajput
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor’s purple floral midi dress with a thigh-high slit is equal parts stylish and sexy
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi’s summer-ready look gets a huge thumbs up from us!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Laksheta Modgil
Bhumi’s floral midi from the shelves of Summer Somewhere costs Rs 5.5k!
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Mohit Varu
Kriti Sanon’s floral midi dress has a dramatic flair
Kriti Sanon
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Nora Fatehi’s chic bodycon floral dress looks oh-so-chic!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Summer Somewhere Instagram
Alia Bhatt clearly loves easy-breezy floral printed outfits!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looks sultry and chic in this floral printed midi dress
Disha Patani
