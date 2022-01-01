Celebs in glamorous
Sabyasachi sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat stole the show in a glamorous green embellished saree and a shimmery sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
A fan of the couturier, DP chose to wear a gorgeous black and gold sequined saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bhatt aced a desi look featuring a brilliant floral print saree teamed with a sleeveless glittery blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lolo gave a timeless upgrade to her look by opting for a classic black Sabyasachi saree adorned with delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Chopra Jonas took the desi route in a beautiful Sabyasachi white and red polka-dot print saree!
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
The PK actress looked elegant in a light green organza saree and her statement earrings
Image: Patralekhaa Instagram
On the night of her wedding reception, the actress was a vision to behold in a cream silk saree by Sabyasachi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked every bit gorgeous in a semi-sheer organza Sabyasachi saree that came adorned with floral prints in pink, yellow, and green
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor Ahuja took the classic route in a beautiful ivory drape by Sabyasachi that bore intricate jaal embroidery of floral and foliage motifs in gold
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha To Sara Celebs in a sheer saree