Celebs in glamorous

Sabyasachi sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat stole the show in a glamorous green embellished saree and a shimmery sleeveless blouse by Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

A fan of the couturier, DP chose to wear a gorgeous black and gold sequined saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bhatt aced a desi look featuring a brilliant floral print saree teamed with a sleeveless glittery blouse

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lolo gave a timeless upgrade to her look by opting for a classic black Sabyasachi saree adorned with delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Chopra Jonas took the desi route in a beautiful Sabyasachi white and red polka-dot print saree!

Priyanka Chopra

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

The PK actress looked elegant in a light green organza saree and her statement earrings

Anushka Sharma

Image: Patralekhaa Instagram

On the night of her wedding reception, the actress was a vision to behold in a cream silk saree by Sabyasachi

Patralekhaa

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked every bit gorgeous in a semi-sheer organza Sabyasachi saree that came adorned with floral prints in pink, yellow, and green

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor Ahuja took the classic route in a beautiful ivory drape by Sabyasachi that bore intricate jaal embroidery of floral and foliage motifs in gold

Sonam Kapoor

