pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Celebs in gorgeous sharara sets
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress stunned in a blue chanderi sharara set
Bhumi Pednekar
The Kabir Singh actress turned heads in a gorgeous blue blouse and matching sharara pants
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked gorgeous in a pastel pink Shivan & Narresh two-piece co-ord
Kriti Sanon
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia looked ethereal in a pastel aqua blue signature web-design kurta sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress kept things elegant and lovely in a buttery yellow georgette sharara set
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram
Nora redefined elegance in an ivory and gold geometric sleeveless kurta sharara set
Nora Fatehi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi made a striking statement in an indigo blue sharara by Anita Dongre
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya kept things modern in a monochrome embroidered number by Manish Malhotra
Ananya Panday
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked resplendent in this mustard yellow sharara set
Madhuri Dixit
She looked radiant in this custom pink embellished lehenga
Radiant
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.