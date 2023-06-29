Heading 3

Celebs in gorgeous sharara sets

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress stunned in a blue chanderi sharara set

Bhumi Pednekar


The Kabir Singh actress turned heads in a gorgeous blue blouse and matching sharara pants 

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked gorgeous in a pastel pink Shivan & Narresh two-piece co-ord

Kriti Sanon

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked ethereal in a pastel aqua blue signature web-design kurta sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress kept things elegant and lovely in a buttery yellow georgette sharara set

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram

Nora redefined elegance in an ivory and gold geometric sleeveless kurta sharara set

Nora Fatehi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi made a striking statement in an indigo blue sharara by Anita Dongre 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Ananya kept things modern in a monochrome embroidered number by Manish Malhotra

Ananya Panday

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked resplendent in this mustard yellow sharara set 

Madhuri Dixit

She looked radiant in this custom pink embellished lehenga 

Radiant 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

