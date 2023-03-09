Celebs in green ethnic outfits
Hardika Gupta
mar 09, 2023
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looked elegant in this green ethnic suit
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi turned heads in this pastel green lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya's bottle green lehenga is perfect for any festive occasion
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked pretty as a picture in this green suit
Alia Bhatt
Source: Aditi Rao Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari's green saree also had sequin detailing
Aditi Rao Hydari
Source: Madhuri dixit Instagram
Madhuri wore this lehenga and looked pretty
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's pastel green lehenga looked mesmerizing
Ananya Panday
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi's belted saree look is pure chic
Nora Fatehi
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka defines elegance in this mint green saree
Anushka Sharma
