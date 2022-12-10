Heading 3

Celebs in
Manish Malhotra outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari 

The Hey Sinamika star stunned in an exquisite black sharara, adorned with gold embroidery. She accessorized the look with gold-earrings and a matching dupatta

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Babli Bouncer actress turned heads in a dazzling black shimmer saree featuring a structured corset bodice and sheer dupatta

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Karisma stepped out in style in a stunning white hand-embroidered thread art chiffon saree. She completed her look with drop dome earrings and a bold red lip

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Diva looked breathtaking draped in an exquisite six-yard saree, corset blouse, and emerald green earrings – truly a sight to behold!

Suhana Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Sara pulled off a gorgeous  look with a gold-toned sequin lehenga, an embroidered blouse, and a pearl choker for the perfect finishing touch

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Malaika Arora looked like a true princess when she stepped out in an ivory embroidered lehenga paired with a stunning green emerald necklace

Malaika Arora 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The actress from Ek Villain 2 dazzled in her silver lehenga, adorned with intricate embellishments, paired with a tasseled dupatta and a shimmering silver choker

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

With her extra oomph, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink sequined lehenga adorned with feathered layers on the skirt

Kiara Advani

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Ananya Panday glowed in the sun as she rocked an amazing neckline blouse and an eye-catching green and white embroidered lehenga

Ananya Panday

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looked ravishing in her rose blush pink lehenga, complete with a dazzling studded blouse and striking kohl eyes - a stunning sight to behold!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star radiated charm and beauty in a blush pink chikankari lehenga adorned with golden sequin sparkle detailing, perfectly complemented by a matching blouse

Nora Fatehi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here