Celebs in
Manish Malhotra outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
The Hey Sinamika star stunned in an exquisite black sharara, adorned with gold embroidery. She accessorized the look with gold-earrings and a matching dupatta
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress turned heads in a dazzling black shimmer saree featuring a structured corset bodice and sheer dupatta
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Karisma stepped out in style in a stunning white hand-embroidered thread art chiffon saree. She completed her look with drop dome earrings and a bold red lip
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Diva looked breathtaking draped in an exquisite six-yard saree, corset blouse, and emerald green earrings – truly a sight to behold!
Suhana Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Sara pulled off a gorgeous look with a gold-toned sequin lehenga, an embroidered blouse, and a pearl choker for the perfect finishing touch
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Malaika Arora looked like a true princess when she stepped out in an ivory embroidered lehenga paired with a stunning green emerald necklace
Malaika Arora
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The actress from Ek Villain 2 dazzled in her silver lehenga, adorned with intricate embellishments, paired with a tasseled dupatta and a shimmering silver choker
Tara Sutaria
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
With her extra oomph, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink sequined lehenga adorned with feathered layers on the skirt
Kiara Advani
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Ananya Panday glowed in the sun as she rocked an amazing neckline blouse and an eye-catching green and white embroidered lehenga
Ananya Panday
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looked ravishing in her rose blush pink lehenga, complete with a dazzling studded blouse and striking kohl eyes - a stunning sight to behold!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star radiated charm and beauty in a blush pink chikankari lehenga adorned with golden sequin sparkle detailing, perfectly complemented by a matching blouse
Nora Fatehi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.