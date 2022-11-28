Celebs in Manish
Malhotra outfits
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looked alluring in a blush pink chikankari lehenga with gold sequin sparkle detailing paired with a matching blouse.
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Malaika Arora was nothing less than a princess when she appeared in an ivory embroidered lehenga and a green emerald necklace.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The actress from Ek Villain 2 sparkled in this silver lehenga with embellishments, accessorized with a tasseled dupatta and a silver choker.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She gave us the extra oomph we needed while looking stunning in a pink sequined lehenga with feathered layers in the skirt.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Soaking up the sun in an amazing neckline blouse, Ananya Panday looked irresistible in her green and white embroidered lehenga.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her rose blush pink lehenga with the studded blouse and the kohl eyes were the cherry on top.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress stunned in a black shimmer structured saree with a corset bodice and sheer dupatta.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Sara opted for a gold-toned sequin lehenga, which she paired with an embroidered blouse and a pearl choker.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Diva looked absolutely stunning draped in six yards of elegance with a corset blouse and green earrings to accessorise the look.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
In a hand-embroidered thread art chiffon saree in white, Karisma styled it with red lips and drop dome earrings.
