Heading 3

Celebs in Manish
Malhotra outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

The Kusu Kusu star looked alluring in a blush pink chikankari lehenga with gold sequin sparkle detailing paired with a matching blouse.

Nora Fatehi

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Malaika Arora was nothing less than a princess when she appeared in an ivory embroidered lehenga and a green emerald necklace.

Malaika Arora 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The actress from Ek Villain 2 sparkled in this silver lehenga with embellishments, accessorized with a tasseled dupatta and a silver choker.

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She gave us the extra oomph we needed while looking stunning in a pink sequined lehenga with feathered layers in the skirt.

Kiara Advani

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Soaking up the sun in an amazing neckline blouse, Ananya Panday looked irresistible in her green and white embroidered lehenga.

Ananya Panday

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her rose blush pink lehenga with the studded blouse and the kohl eyes were the cherry on top.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Babli Bouncer actress stunned in a black shimmer structured  saree with a corset bodice and sheer dupatta.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Sara opted for a gold-toned sequin lehenga, which she paired with an embroidered blouse and a pearl choker.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Diva looked absolutely stunning draped in six yards of elegance with a corset blouse and green earrings to accessorise the look.

Suhana Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

In a hand-embroidered thread art chiffon saree in white, Karisma styled it with red lips and drop dome earrings.

Karisma Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here