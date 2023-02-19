Heading 3

Celebs in Manish Malhotra outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 19, 2023

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

The newest bride in Tinsel town, Kiara exuded royalty in an ivory white Manish Malhotra lehenga and an embellished yellow dupatta 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Kareena made a stunning statement in a dazzling dual-toned blush pink saree 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Janhvi looked splendid in a classic antique gold and ivory lehenga from the designer’s collection

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Kriti dazzled in a gold tulle saree and a gold corset top from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection

Kriti Sanon

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Nora looks mesmerising in a blush pink chikankari ensemble with gold sequin sparkle flakes on it

Nora Fatehi

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress personifies grace in a bespoke golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked stunning in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery and beads work 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Darlings actress turned heads in a yellow lehenga featuring the ‘IT’ blouse 

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Liger actress looked ravishing in a black sharara blouse set embroidered in ivory threads

Ananya Panday

