Celebs in Manish Malhotra outfits
FEB 19, 2023
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The newest bride in Tinsel town, Kiara exuded royalty in an ivory white Manish Malhotra lehenga and an embellished yellow dupatta
Kiara Advani
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kareena made a stunning statement in a dazzling dual-toned blush pink saree
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Janhvi looked splendid in a classic antique gold and ivory lehenga from the designer’s collection
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kriti dazzled in a gold tulle saree and a gold corset top from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection
Kriti Sanon
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Nora looks mesmerising in a blush pink chikankari ensemble with gold sequin sparkle flakes on it
Nora Fatehi
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress personifies grace in a bespoke golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked stunning in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery and beads work
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings actress turned heads in a yellow lehenga featuring the ‘IT’ blouse
Alia Bhatt
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Liger actress looked ravishing in a black sharara blouse set embroidered in ivory threads
Ananya Panday
