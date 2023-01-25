Celebs in Manish Malhotra's white outfits
JAN 25, 2023
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Shamshera actress looks captivating in this white saree with tassel-like details along the borders, styled with a wacky, plunging neckline blouse.
Photo: Sheldon Santos
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
She made our hearts flutter in this white sequin saree, styled with a matching strappy, deep neckline blouse.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Photo: Ridhika Mehra
The actress took our breath away in this pearl-embellished corset worn over a pearl-sequinned skirt and teamed with a matching stole.
This is what fusion dreams look like! The diva looks elegant in this white chikankari set comprising of a crop top, flared pants and a matching cape.
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The exquisitely embellished sheer ivory organza saree features floral motifs and zari work paired with a contrasting orange brocade blouse.
Photo: Mohit Varu
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Dressed in a sheer organza saree decked with stunning floral work, the actress gave a modern spin by styling it with a blue corset-style blouse.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The GoodLuck Jerry star opted for an ivory-toned saree adorned with beaded tasseled borders and punctuated her look by styling it with a gold sequin-embellished blouse.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Keeping things cheerful, the Radhe Shyam star went for a semi-sheer white saree adorned with a yellow border and floral embroidery and paired it with a yellow plunging neckline blouse.
Displaying her sartorial prowess, the Shershaah actress looked surreal in this white embroidered, see-through attire that featured a sweeping trail.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The actress looks resplendent in an ivory saree beautified with gold badla work, she paired it with a halterneck, racerback-style blouse.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
