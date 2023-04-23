Heading 3

Celebs in Monochrome outfits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She exuded class and sensuousness in a Versace blue dress with the iconic gold pin attached to the bodice

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs

Ananya Panday

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Giving her own twist to the classic LBD, the Chhapaak actress slayed in an all-black leather dress from the label Halpern

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The Bedhadak actress looked stunning in a Club L London ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The Atrangi Re actress served some major fashion goals in a monochrome yellow shimmer minidress that looked hot as hell! 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Nora Fatehi  Instagram 

The Garmi star Nora Fatehi is always up for a style game, as she rocks a gorgeous sequin floor-length red dress by Naeem Khan

Nora Fatehi

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

Mrunal looked absolutely gorgeous in a mustard yellow co-ord set that featured a cape with embroidered details, flared pants and a blouse

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Babli Bouncer actress looked fierce and astounding as she sported a monochrome red ensemble with a crop top and flared pants

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actress flaunted her gorgeous curves in a rustic brown bodycon dress and looked stunning

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Malla looked like a million bucks in a black lace-textured saree with a matching blouse, and her sleek, slicked-back hair was to die for

Malaika Arora

