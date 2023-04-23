Celebs in Monochrome outfits
Sakshi Singh
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded class and sensuousness in a Versace blue dress with the iconic gold pin attached to the bodice
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress set the mood right with a pristine white mini-dress that featured a feathered neckline and was styled with white stilettos and heart-shaped studs
Ananya Panday
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Giving her own twist to the classic LBD, the Chhapaak actress slayed in an all-black leather dress from the label Halpern
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress looked stunning in a Club L London ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress served some major fashion goals in a monochrome yellow shimmer minidress that looked hot as hell!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Garmi star Nora Fatehi is always up for a style game, as she rocks a gorgeous sequin floor-length red dress by Naeem Khan
Nora Fatehi
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal looked absolutely gorgeous in a mustard yellow co-ord set that featured a cape with embroidered details, flared pants and a blouse
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress looked fierce and astounding as she sported a monochrome red ensemble with a crop top and flared pants
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actress flaunted her gorgeous curves in a rustic brown bodycon dress and looked stunning
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Malla looked like a million bucks in a black lace-textured saree with a matching blouse, and her sleek, slicked-back hair was to die for
Malaika Arora
