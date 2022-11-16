Heading 3

Celebs in nerdy glasses

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The glasses on Shraddha can instantly make anyone go "Awwww"

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: House Of Pixels

Karan the filmmaker or Karan the style icon? You decide!

Karan Johar

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh’s quirky style isn’t just limited to his outfits! He rocks some really quirky sunglasses as well.

Ranveer Singh

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

 Those nerdy glasses sure add to the writer and director's vibe!

Tahira Kashyap

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Twitter

Ayushmann once shared a picture with Ranbir in which both the actors were seen rocking nerdy glasses.

Ayushmann Khurrana  and Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Mayank Mudnaney

Shahid Kapoor makes nerdy glasses look uber-cool in this picture!

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Amrita Arora Instagram

Amrita Arora looks too cool in these geeky glasses.

Amrita Arora

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

“Weekend mood”, wrote Deepika Padukone while sharing this cute picture of herself in glasses. Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Taking pointers from Sonakshi on acing the bubbly girl-next-door look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lolo can make anything look cool!

Karisma Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here