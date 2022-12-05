Celebs in
off-shoulder dresses
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif wore a white off-shoulder dress by Jonathan Simkhai with a ruffle hem
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder white dress from Dolce & Gabbana and had intricate cut-outs done all over
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma stunned in a white gown by the brand, Aadnevik
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore an easy-breezy off-shoulder maxi dress by the Parisian label Paul & Joe
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a pink off-shoulder gown featuring a bustier neckline and a thigh-high slit from Dar Sara
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a flirty off-shoulder ivory dress by Nasty Gal
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore red and white stripes accompanied by an off-shoulder silhouette
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a blue off-the-shoulder dress with a risqué neckline from Falguni Shane Peacock
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore off-shoulder body con midi by Emilia Wickstead
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a red embroidered off-shoulder dress
