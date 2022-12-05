Heading 3

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif wore a white off-shoulder dress by Jonathan Simkhai with a ruffle hem

Katrina Kaif

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder white dress from Dolce & Gabbana and had intricate cut-outs done all over

Alia Bhatt

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma stunned in a white gown by the brand, Aadnevik

Anushka Sharma

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore an easy-breezy off-shoulder maxi dress by the Parisian label Paul & Joe

Deepika Padukone

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a pink off-shoulder gown featuring a bustier neckline and a thigh-high slit from Dar Sara

Malaika Arora

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a flirty off-shoulder ivory dress by Nasty Gal

Ananya Panday

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wore red and white stripes accompanied by an off-shoulder silhouette

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a blue off-the-shoulder dress with a risqué neckline from Falguni Shane Peacock

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore off-shoulder body con midi by Emilia Wickstead

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani wore a red embroidered off-shoulder dress

Disha Patani

