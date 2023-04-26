Heading 3

Celebs in outfits by Anamika Khanna 

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Bhumi looked phenomenal in a milky-white draped skirt and an embellished blouse paired with a sheer cape

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Deepika made heads turn as she posed in an embellished ivory pantsuit and a long cape by Anamika Khanna

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Athiya looked glamorous in an embellished black jacket and matching palazzo pants

Athiya Shetty

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Mira looked phenomenal in an embroidered thigh-high slit and a matching crop top by the ace designer

Mira Kapoor

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Sonam looked divine in an ivory one-shoulder kurta with an asymmetrical hem, flared matching pants, and a cape 

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked pretty in a soft pink drape and cape set

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Katrina dazzled in a flaming red two-piece outfit featuring distinctive designs and mirror embellishments

Katrina Kaif

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl looked magical in a signature black Anamika Khanna couture 

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Malla brought some high-octane glam in this luxe green co-ord set 

Malaika Arora

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked elegant in a printed three-piece set by Anamika Khanna

Sonakshi Sinha

