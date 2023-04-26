Celebs in outfits by Anamika Khanna
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 26, 2023
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Bhumi looked phenomenal in a milky-white draped skirt and an embellished blouse paired with a sheer cape
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Deepika made heads turn as she posed in an embellished ivory pantsuit and a long cape by Anamika Khanna
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Athiya looked glamorous in an embellished black jacket and matching palazzo pants
Athiya Shetty
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Mira looked phenomenal in an embroidered thigh-high slit and a matching crop top by the ace designer
Mira Kapoor
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Sonam looked divine in an ivory one-shoulder kurta with an asymmetrical hem, flared matching pants, and a cape
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked pretty in a soft pink drape and cape set
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Katrina dazzled in a flaming red two-piece outfit featuring distinctive designs and mirror embellishments
Katrina Kaif
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl looked magical in a signature black Anamika Khanna couture
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Malla brought some high-octane glam in this luxe green co-ord set
Malaika Arora
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked elegant in a printed three-piece set by Anamika Khanna
Sonakshi Sinha
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.