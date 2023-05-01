Celebs in oversized blazers

Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

MAY 01, 2023

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Oversized blazers are a fashion trend that has gained popularity in recent years

Alia Bhatt

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

They add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

They can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making them a versatile wardrobe piece

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

The oversized fit gives off a relaxed and effortless vibe, which is a key component of contemporary fashion

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The exaggerated proportions of an oversized blazer make a statement, drawing attention to the wearer and their personal style

Kriti Sanon

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

They can be paired with a variety of items, including dresses, jeans, and trousers, to create a variety of stylish looks

Kiara Advani

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

The oversized blazer trend has been embraced by fashion icons and celebrities, further solidifying its status as a fashionable item

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

They are a great way to add dimension and structure to an outfit

Nora Fatehi

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

They come in a range of colours and materials, allowing for a wide array of styling options

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

Overall, the oversized blazer trend is a perfect way to add a touch of style and sophistication to any outfit

Priyanka Chopra

