Celebs in oversized blazers
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAY 01, 2023
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Oversized blazers are a fashion trend that has gained popularity in recent years
Alia Bhatt
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
They add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any outfit, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
They can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making them a versatile wardrobe piece
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
The oversized fit gives off a relaxed and effortless vibe, which is a key component of contemporary fashion
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The exaggerated proportions of an oversized blazer make a statement, drawing attention to the wearer and their personal style
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
They can be paired with a variety of items, including dresses, jeans, and trousers, to create a variety of stylish looks
Kiara Advani
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
The oversized blazer trend has been embraced by fashion icons and celebrities, further solidifying its status as a fashionable item
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
They are a great way to add dimension and structure to an outfit
Nora Fatehi
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
They come in a range of colours and materials, allowing for a wide array of styling options
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Overall, the oversized blazer trend is a perfect way to add a touch of style and sophistication to any outfit
Priyanka Chopra
