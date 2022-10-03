Celebs in
Peacock green outfits
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 03, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Look stunning and elegant in a peacock green saree like Mouni Roy as she styles it with a pair of green earrings and a matching strappy blouse
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Choose this Alia Bhatt-inspired benarasi saree in peacock green and match it with a gajra and a set of earrings for your next festive outfit
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Make a statement in a peacock green embroidered lehenga like Kriti Sanon. She pairs it with a pair of green earrings and a green necklace for a look that's both stylish and elegant
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Turn heads this Navratri season in a peacock green sequin embroidered saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra and style it with some gold jewelry to complete the look
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
If you wish to look trendy and ethnic at the same time this season, then you can opt for a pleated metallic green saree from Amit Aggarwal’s collection
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba is serving some major fashion trends this season with a look that is ethnic as well as modern wearing a green textured saree with an off-shoulder embroidered blouse
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Looking for some formal looks this festive season? Take a cue from Dia as she rocks a dazzling formal suit set with a shimmery blazer from the collection of Amaare
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol’s organza saree with floral prints and some gold embroidery is sure to add a dash of glamour to your look this festive season
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia’s chiffon green saree paired up with an amazing blouse with a halter neckline is one outfit you must have this festive season
Rakul's ombre gold and green sequin saree is a great choice from Manish Malhotra's collection accessorized with a pair of emerald green earrings
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
