Celebs in 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Look stunning and elegant in a peacock green saree like Mouni Roy as she styles it with a pair of green earrings and a matching strappy blouse

Mouni Roy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Choose this Alia Bhatt-inspired benarasi saree in peacock green and match it with a gajra and a set of earrings for your next festive outfit

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Make a statement in a peacock green embroidered lehenga like Kriti Sanon. She pairs it with a pair of green earrings and a green necklace for a look that's both stylish and elegant

Kriti Sanon

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Turn heads this Navratri season in a peacock green sequin embroidered saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra and style it with some gold jewelry to complete the look

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

If you wish to look trendy and ethnic at the same time this season, then you can opt for a pleated metallic green saree from Amit Aggarwal’s collection

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba is serving some major fashion trends this season with a look that is ethnic as well as modern wearing a green textured saree with an off-shoulder embroidered blouse

Masaba Gupta

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Looking for some formal looks this festive season? Take a cue from Dia as she rocks a dazzling formal suit set with a shimmery blazer from the collection of Amaare

Dia Mirza

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol’s organza saree with floral prints and some gold embroidery is sure to add a dash of glamour to your look this festive season

Kajol

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia’s chiffon green saree paired up with an amazing blouse with a halter neckline is one outfit you must have this festive season

Tamannaah Bhatia

Rakul's ombre gold and green sequin saree is a great choice from Manish Malhotra's collection accessorized with a pair of emerald green earrings

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

