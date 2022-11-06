Heading 3

Celebs in polka dot fits

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 06, 2022

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Look at this diva dazzling like a star in a polka dot printed slit dress. Mouni stuns in this look and exudes elegance

Mouni Roy

Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha says, “You can’t have a Bad Day in Polka Dots!” and we agree as she looks stunning in this short plunging neckline outfit

Shraddha Arya

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Make way for this fashionista as she stuns in a polka dot printed outfit and looks no less than a queen 

Hina Khan

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

We love how Karishma served a fabulous look effortlessly in a white polka dot printed short dress and looked cute 

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Krystle looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose in this mini polka dot printed outfit 

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer is here to kill it with her intense gaze, pretty looks, and of course, her fantastic outfit choice is also commendable 

Jennifer Winget

Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram

Another pretty lady posing in a lovely outfit and looking gorgeous as ever!

Niti Taylor

Image source: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Acing her polka dot printed short dress, Erica proves to be a true fashion icon and dishes out major outfit goals

Erica Fernandes

Image source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita nails her polka-printed dress look as she flaunts her baby bump and heart-melting smile 

Anita Hassanandani

Image source: Rohit Kumar Vashist Instagram

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi’s fashion game is always on point, and this time too, she looked stunning in this polka-printed blazer outfit 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mirror selfie
queen Nia Sharma

Click Here