Heading 3
Celebs in polka dot fits
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 06, 2022
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Look at this diva dazzling like a star in a polka dot printed slit dress. Mouni stuns in this look and exudes elegance
Mouni Roy
Image source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha says, “You can’t have a Bad Day in Polka Dots!” and we agree as she looks stunning in this short plunging neckline outfit
Shraddha Arya
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Make way for this fashionista as she stuns in a polka dot printed outfit and looks no less than a queen
Hina Khan
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
We love how Karishma served a fabulous look effortlessly in a white polka dot printed short dress and looked cute
Karishma Tanna
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Krystle looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose in this mini polka dot printed outfit
Krystle Dsouza
Image source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer is here to kill it with her intense gaze, pretty looks, and of course, her fantastic outfit choice is also commendable
Jennifer Winget
Image source: Niti Taylor Instagram
Another pretty lady posing in a lovely outfit and looking gorgeous as ever!
Niti Taylor
Image source: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Acing her polka dot printed short dress, Erica proves to be a true fashion icon and dishes out major outfit goals
Erica Fernandes
Image source: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Anita nails her polka-printed dress look as she flaunts her baby bump and heart-melting smile
Anita Hassanandani
Image source: Rohit Kumar Vashist Instagram
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi’s fashion game is always on point, and this time too, she looked stunning in this polka-printed blazer outfit
