Celebs in quirky outfits

mar 15, 2023
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer is famous for flaunting some of the most flashy and quirky outfits. Here is Ranveer Singh in another one of his funky ensembles
Ranveer Singh
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika wore a stylish criss-cross corset to complete her white ensemble
Deepika Padukone
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann does not shy away from choosing a quirky style. Take a look at him in a funky colorful shirt
Ayushmann Khurrana
Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor gives off sunny vibes in this voguish printed shirt
Shahid Kapoor
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks classy in a long yellow shrug over black trousers
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi wears a shimmery purple outfit with some gorgeous heavy makeup
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PC wore this snazzy striped co-ord set and looked amazing
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor’s quirky set of fashion is something to look up to
Arjun Kapoor
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday in a bright floral pink dress is all you need to see today
Ananya Panday
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor knows how to pull off a pretty outfit
Khushi Kapoor
