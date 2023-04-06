Celebs in Rahul Mishra couture
APRIL 06, 2023
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Karisma looks ethereal in a 3D hand-embroidered Cosmos ‘Galaxy’ fish-cut gown from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2023 collection
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
Shraddha looks elegant in a hand-embroidered ‘Pichwai’ gown from the designer’s Bridal Couture 2021 collection
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya Panday
The Liger actress looks stunning in a black and gold 'Botanical' gown
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked splendid in a bodysuit from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2023 collection showcased at the Haute Couture Week in Paris
Malaika Arora
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Padmaavat actress exudes grace in a hand-embroidered taffeta shirt and a Navbhumi lehenga
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi exudes major desi vibes in a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set by Rahul Mishra
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress grabs all eyeballs in this floral embroidered lehenga by the ace designer
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Matrix Resurrections actress rocked a floral pantsuit from Rahul Mishra’s couture festive edit in 2022
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara looks resplendent in a bright and colourful hand-embroidered ensemble
sara ali khan
Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl looks spectacular in a hand-embroidered ‘Mushroom’ gown in royal blue
Madhuri Dixit
