Celebs in Rahul Mishra couture 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 06, 2023

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Karisma looks ethereal in a 3D hand-embroidered Cosmos ‘Galaxy’ fish-cut gown from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2023 collection

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

Shraddha looks elegant in a hand-embroidered ‘Pichwai’ gown from the designer’s Bridal Couture 2021 collection

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress looks stunning in a black and gold 'Botanical' gown 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika looked splendid in a bodysuit from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Spring 2023 collection showcased at the Haute Couture Week in Paris

Malaika Arora 

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

The Padmaavat actress exudes grace in a hand-embroidered taffeta shirt and a Navbhumi lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi exudes major desi vibes in a sequin bralette and floral lehenga set by Rahul Mishra

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry actress grabs all eyeballs in this floral embroidered lehenga by the ace designer 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Matrix Resurrections actress rocked a floral pantsuit from Rahul Mishra’s couture festive edit in 2022

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara looks resplendent in a bright and colourful hand-embroidered ensemble 

sara ali khan

Image: Rahul Mishra Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl looks spectacular in a hand-embroidered ‘Mushroom’ gown in royal blue

Madhuri Dixit

