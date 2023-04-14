Heading 3

Celebs in rani pink outfits

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

One of the notable fashion statements made by Alia Bhatt during her maternity period was her choice of outfits, and a particularly eye-catching look was the rani pink sharara she wore

Alia Bhatt

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

Rani pink outfits are commonly worn at weddings, parties, and other celebratory events

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Rani pink outfits are versatile. Priyanka wore a rani pink co-ord set with a blazer and carried a bag of the same colour

Priyanka Chopra

Video- Neena Gupta’s Instagram

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is known for her unique sense of style and she once again proved it by pairing an asymmetrical pleated kurta with an ultra-wide brocade palazzo

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

This colour is often associated with femininity, confidence, and strength

Deepika Padukone

Image- Masaba Gupta’s Instagram

Rani pink outfits have been worn by many Bollywood celebrities on the red carpet and in films, making it a trendy choice among fans

Masaba Gupta

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Rani pink outfits are often adorned with intricate embroidery, sequins, and other embellishments, adding to their beauty and elegance

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram

Rani pink outfits can be paired with gold or silver jewellery to create a glamorous look

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

This bold hue looks particularly striking in traditional Indian attire such as sarees, lehengas, and salwar kameez

Katrina Kaif

Video- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Rani pink outfits are a timeless addition to any wardrobe and are sure to make a statement wherever they are worn

Shanaya Kapoor

