Celebs in rani pink outfits
Pakhi Jain
APRIL 14, 2023
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
One of the notable fashion statements made by Alia Bhatt during her maternity period was her choice of outfits, and a particularly eye-catching look was the rani pink sharara she wore
Alia Bhatt
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Rani pink outfits are commonly worn at weddings, parties, and other celebratory events
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Rani pink outfits are versatile. Priyanka wore a rani pink co-ord set with a blazer and carried a bag of the same colour
Priyanka Chopra
Video- Neena Gupta’s Instagram
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta is known for her unique sense of style and she once again proved it by pairing an asymmetrical pleated kurta with an ultra-wide brocade palazzo
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
This colour is often associated with femininity, confidence, and strength
Deepika Padukone
Image- Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
Rani pink outfits have been worn by many Bollywood celebrities on the red carpet and in films, making it a trendy choice among fans
Masaba Gupta
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Rani pink outfits are often adorned with intricate embroidery, sequins, and other embellishments, adding to their beauty and elegance
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Rani pink outfits can be paired with gold or silver jewellery to create a glamorous look
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
This bold hue looks particularly striking in traditional Indian attire such as sarees, lehengas, and salwar kameez
Katrina Kaif
Video- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Rani pink outfits are a timeless addition to any wardrobe and are sure to make a statement wherever they are worn
Shanaya Kapoor
