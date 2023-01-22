Celebs in Sabyasachi lehengas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 22, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A fan of Sabyasachi ensembles, Kat picked out a bright red lehenga and yellow floral lehenga and looked stunning in it.
Katrina Kaif
Janhvi-Kriti: Diva’s hot cut-out dresses
ananyaA to Kiara: Best white outfits
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She made another striking case for florals in a gorgeous white lehenga by the couturier
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress gave us two Sabyasachi looks to swoon over and this blue lehenga with classic bandhani prints is our fav
Alia Bhatt
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
For a wedding reception, she was dolled up in a bright green lehenga from the designer’s shelves
Image: Pinkvilla
At a wedding reception, the Piku star turned heads in glittery gold and black Sabyasachi lehenga
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
And for her own wedding reception in Mumbai, she wore an exquisite floral lehenga from the designer’s Dil-Guldasta collection
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star dazzled in a multicoloured lehenga skirt with a V-neck black blouse and a sheer black dupatta
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma looked ethereal in a floral ensemble that featured a multi-coloured lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta, and a plain green choli
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.