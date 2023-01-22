Heading 3

Celebs in Sabyasachi lehengas

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A fan of Sabyasachi ensembles, Kat picked out a bright red lehenga and yellow floral lehenga and looked stunning in it.

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She made another striking case for florals in a gorgeous white lehenga by the couturier 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Brahmastra actress gave us two Sabyasachi looks to swoon over and this blue lehenga with classic bandhani prints is our fav

Alia Bhatt

For a wedding reception, she was dolled up in a bright green lehenga from the designer’s shelves

Image: Pinkvilla 

At a wedding reception, the Piku star turned heads in glittery gold and black Sabyasachi lehenga 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

And for her own wedding reception in Mumbai, she wore an exquisite floral lehenga from the designer’s Dil-Guldasta collection 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star dazzled in a multicoloured lehenga skirt with a V-neck black blouse and a sheer black dupatta

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma looked ethereal in a floral ensemble that featured a multi-coloured lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta, and a plain green choli 

