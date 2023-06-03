pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 03, 2023
Celebs in sarees by Manish Malhotra
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kriti dazzled in a skin net saree doused in signature handworked sequins
Kriti Sanon
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
This ice-blue georgette saree embellished with delicate pearls looked elegant on Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The young starlet brought some glam to the table in a heavily sequinned blue saree
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Jab We Met star looked gorgeous in a statement-making sparkly drape in a shade of pink
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked stunning in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery and beads work
Katrina Kaif
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Janhvi brought her glam game to the table in a pristine white saree bedecked with iridescent sequins
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress turned heads in a fluid metallic Manish Malhotra saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Shraddha looked spectacular in a colourful Diffuse saree from the designer’s shelves
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Dhadkan star stunned in a heavily sequinned maroon saree
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chhaiya Chhaiya star was draped to perfection in a statement-making gold cocktail saree
Malaika Arora
