Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 03, 2023

Celebs in sarees by Manish Malhotra

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Kriti dazzled in a skin net saree doused in signature handworked sequins

Kriti Sanon

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

This ice-blue georgette saree embellished with delicate pearls looked elegant on Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The young starlet brought some glam to the table in a heavily sequinned blue saree

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

The Jab We Met star looked gorgeous in a statement-making sparkly drape in a shade of pink

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked stunning in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery and beads work

Katrina Kaif

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Janhvi brought her glam game to the table in a pristine white saree bedecked with iridescent sequins

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress turned heads in a fluid metallic Manish Malhotra saree

Kiara Advani

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Shraddha looked spectacular in a colourful Diffuse saree from the designer’s shelves

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Dhadkan star stunned in a heavily sequinned maroon saree

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star was draped to perfection in a statement-making gold cocktail saree

Malaika Arora

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here