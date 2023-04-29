Celebs in Shantanu & Nikhil outfits
APRIL 29, 2023
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Sharvari is wearing a beautiful metallic gown that fits her perfectly and is adorned with crystals
Sharvari Wagh
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Rakul looks dazzling in a long slit skirt and an intricately embroidered jacket
Rakulpreet Singh
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Alanna Panday
Alanna looks incredibly beautiful in our modern take on the traditional draped saree-gown
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Kriti appears stunning in a black stardust custom-made Shantanu & Nikhil couture outfit
Kriti Sanon
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
The wedding gown is adorned with valuable precious stones, immaculate pearls, and beautiful cloud dancer beads adding to its luxurious appearance
Natasa Stankovic
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar looks bold and confident in their #NeoLehenga, which is decorated with celestial stones and gold crystal threadwork
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana maintains a calm and collected appearance in an emblazoned neo-luxe jacket that features soft pastel colours
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Malaika Arora stands out with a confident and daring fashion choice, donning a new-age tuxedo jacket that is embellished with gold foil, crystals, and ornate tassels
Malaika Arora
Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh emanates an aura of royal grandeur in minimalistic textured Bandhgala
Ranveer Singh
Video- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks ravishing in a fitted Celestial Gown that is embellished with sequins, tassels, and rhinestones
Nora Fatehi
