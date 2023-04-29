Heading 3

Celebs in Shantanu & Nikhil outfits 

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Sharvari is wearing a beautiful metallic gown that fits her perfectly and is adorned with crystals 

Sharvari Wagh

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Rakul looks dazzling in a long slit skirt and an intricately embroidered jacket

Rakulpreet Singh

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Alanna Panday

Alanna looks incredibly beautiful in our modern take on the traditional draped saree-gown

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Kriti appears stunning in a black stardust custom-made Shantanu & Nikhil couture outfit

Kriti Sanon

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

The wedding gown is adorned with valuable precious stones, immaculate pearls, and beautiful cloud dancer beads adding to its luxurious appearance

Natasa Stankovic

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar looks bold and confident in their #NeoLehenga, which is decorated with celestial stones and gold crystal threadwork

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana maintains a calm and collected appearance in an emblazoned neo-luxe jacket that features soft pastel colours

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Malaika Arora stands out with a confident and daring fashion choice, donning a new-age tuxedo jacket that is embellished with gold foil, crystals, and ornate tassels

Malaika Arora

Image- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh emanates an aura of royal grandeur in minimalistic textured Bandhgala

Ranveer Singh

Video- Shantanu & Nikhil’s Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks ravishing in a fitted Celestial Gown that is embellished with sequins, tassels, and rhinestones

Nora Fatehi

