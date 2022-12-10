Celebs in slogan t-shirts
pinkvilla
Lubna Khan
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘pilates girl’ all right!
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
‘Keep going’ is exactly the motivation we need to get through this week
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon keeps it casual and chic in a black slogan tee that reads, ‘Sun of a beach’
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
‘Old school’ reads the text on Kartik Aaryan’s t-shirt!
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Pinkvilla
Looks like Varun Dhawan is a bibliophile!
Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena pays homage to Amy Winehouse by wearing a tee with her song’s lyrics 'And the men notice you with your Gucci bag crew'
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Dev Purbiya
Alaya F makes a statement with her slogan tee paired with a black mini-skirt
Alaya F
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
We love seeing positive quotes like these!
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
What a lovely message, and what a stunning t-shirt too!
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram
Juhi Chawla was seen in this t-shirt amid the 5G controversy
Juhi Chawla
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.