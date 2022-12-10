Heading 3

Celebs in slogan t-shirts

Lubna Khan

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a ‘pilates girl’ all right!

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

‘Keep going’ is exactly the motivation we need to get through this week

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon keeps it casual and chic in a black slogan tee that reads, ‘Sun of a beach’

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

‘Old school’ reads the text on Kartik Aaryan’s t-shirt!

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Pinkvilla

Looks like Varun Dhawan is a bibliophile!

Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena pays homage to Amy Winehouse by wearing a tee with her song’s lyrics 'And the men notice you with your Gucci bag crew'

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Dev Purbiya

Alaya F makes a statement with her slogan tee paired with a black mini-skirt

Alaya F

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

We love seeing positive quotes like these!

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

What a lovely message, and what a stunning t-shirt too!

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Juhi Chawla Instagram

Juhi Chawla was seen in this t-shirt amid the 5G controversy

Juhi Chawla

