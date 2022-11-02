Heading 3

Celebs in sparkly Manish Malhotra sarees

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress bedazzles in a fluid metallic Manish Malhotra saree inspired by an abstract ikat artwork. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The starlet looks fabulous as she decks up in a beautiful silver sequin saree and an embellished square-neck blouse. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The young diva looked stunning in a hand-embroidered drape from the designer’s Taban collection and a Swarovski corset blouse from the Khaab 2022 collection.

Suhana Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Mili actress set temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a pristine white saree bedecked with iridescent sequins. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Shraddha looked spectacular in a colourful Diffuse saree from the designer’s shelves. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The evergreen beauty exuded charm in a dusty lilac chiffon Khaab saree embroidered in sequins and thread work. 

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Dhadkan star looked splendid in a heavily sequinned maroon saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse. 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Jab We Met star is a sight to behold in this embellished sequin peach saree and a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star was draped to perfection in a statement-making gold cocktail saree. 

Malaika Arora

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked festive-ready in a feather-light ivory saree accented with gold badla work. 

Kriti Sanon

