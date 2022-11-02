Celebs in sparkly Manish Malhotra sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 2, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress bedazzles in a fluid metallic Manish Malhotra saree inspired by an abstract ikat artwork.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The starlet looks fabulous as she decks up in a beautiful silver sequin saree and an embellished square-neck blouse.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The young diva looked stunning in a hand-embroidered drape from the designer’s Taban collection and a Swarovski corset blouse from the Khaab 2022 collection.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Mili actress set temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a pristine white saree bedecked with iridescent sequins.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Shraddha looked spectacular in a colourful Diffuse saree from the designer’s shelves.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The evergreen beauty exuded charm in a dusty lilac chiffon Khaab saree embroidered in sequins and thread work.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked splendid in a heavily sequinned maroon saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Jab We Met star is a sight to behold in this embellished sequin peach saree and a matching deep V-neck sleeveless blouse.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Chhaiya Chhaiya star was draped to perfection in a statement-making gold cocktail saree.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked festive-ready in a feather-light ivory saree accented with gold badla work.
