Celebs in striking blue outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 05, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star rocked an electric blue short dress and matching stockings for a glam look
Nora Fatehi
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The Hero actress channels her desi diva in a semi-sheer blue saree with an embellished border
Athiya Shetty
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
The OG fashion queen gave a lesson in monochrome dressing in an all-blue bodycon midi dress and a dark blue trenchcoat
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked stunning in this blue dress featuring midriff-baring details, corset details and off-shoulder
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress set temperatures soaring in a monochrome blue Versace dress with cut-outs
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress serves traditional style goals in a blue bandhani lehenga
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Panday served festive glam in a royal blue indo-western chikankari co-ord
Ananya Panday
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena took the monochrome route in a teal blue gown that had balloon sleeves and a high neckline
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress showed us how to amp things up in an embellished blue jumpsuit
Kiara Advani
