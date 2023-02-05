Heading 3

Celebs in striking blue outfits

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star rocked an electric blue short dress and matching stockings for a glam look

Nora Fatehi

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The Hero actress channels her desi diva in a semi-sheer blue saree with an embellished border

Athiya Shetty

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram 

The OG fashion queen gave a lesson in monochrome dressing in an all-blue bodycon midi dress and a dark blue trenchcoat

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet looked stunning in this blue dress featuring midriff-baring details, corset details and off-shoulder

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress set temperatures soaring in a monochrome blue Versace dress with cut-outs

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Brahmastra actress serves traditional style goals in a blue bandhani lehenga 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Panday served festive glam in a royal blue indo-western chikankari co-ord 

Ananya Panday

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena took the monochrome route in a teal blue gown that had balloon sleeves and a high neckline

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah actress showed us how to amp things up in an embellished blue jumpsuit 

Kiara Advani 

