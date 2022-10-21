pinkvilla
Celebs in Tarun Tahiliani outfits
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
The Liger actress exuded royalty and grace in an ivory lehenga with intricate swarovski details and a keyhole neckline blouse.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
The Shamshera actress was all about mixing modern with ethnic as she donned a pink shimmery corset and paired it with pink wide leg pants.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia looked every bit a fashionista in peacock green saree with silver detailings on the borders and a gorgeous cut-out blouse.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Pooja exudes elegance and glamor in a crismon pink anarkali set with a matching dupatta and a v-neckline for that extra oomph.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Taking the trendy route, the actress opted for a handloom saree with a matching blue blouse and styled it with a waist belt for that cinched look.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
She wore a gorgeous ivory embellished kurta with intricate embroidery and an embellished dupatta with fringes.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Dazzling in a purple lehenga with golden border accessorized with a pair of jhumkas, Tabu looked nothing short of a diva.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
The Lunch Box actress exuded confidence and style in a red jumpsuit and she paired it with a brocade border cropped jacket.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Basking in the glory of the sun, Taapsee wore a silk crepe embroidered saree with sequins and a contrast blouse with embellishments.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
Nobody does elegance with style better than Aditi Rao Hydari as she looked fabolous in a purple printed anarkali set which she paired with a waist belt.
