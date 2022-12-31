Celebs in Very Peri:
Pantone colour
Hardika Gupta
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina was dolled up in an off-shoulder corset dress featuring yellow floral detailings
Katrina Kaif
Source: Mrunal thakur Instagram
Mrunal kept her look chic and casual in this criss-cross neck top paired with green pants
Mrunal Thakur
Source: Anushka Ranjan Instagram
Anushka makes for the prettiest bride in this ‘Very Peri’ lehenga
Anushka Ranjan
Source: Nikita Jaisinghani Instagram
Alaya F’s lovely lehenga with a thigh-high slit by Shehla Khan is truly mesmerising
Alaya F
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The diva looks pretty in this purple ruffle gown
Kriti Sanon
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She flaunted her toned silhouette in this purple-shaded chic bikini
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Ileana D’cruz Instagram
She nailed this bikini which was draped with matching transparent shrug
Ileana D’cruz
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a purple gym wear and looked hot
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani is truly a vision to behold in this purple-coloured sequin ensemble
Kiara Advani
Source: Avneet Kaur Instagram
The young budding sensation looked gorgeous in her blingy purple outfit
Avneet Kaur
