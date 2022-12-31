Heading 3

Celebs in Very Peri:
Pantone colour

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina was dolled up in an off-shoulder corset dress featuring yellow floral detailings

Katrina Kaif

Source: Mrunal thakur Instagram

Mrunal kept her look chic and casual in this criss-cross neck top paired with green pants

Mrunal Thakur

Source: Anushka Ranjan Instagram

Anushka makes for the prettiest bride in this ‘Very Peri’ lehenga 

Anushka Ranjan

Source: Nikita Jaisinghani Instagram

Alaya F’s lovely lehenga with a thigh-high slit by Shehla Khan is truly mesmerising

Alaya F

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The diva looks pretty in this purple ruffle gown

Kriti Sanon

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She flaunted her toned silhouette in this purple-shaded chic bikini

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Ileana D’cruz Instagram

She nailed this bikini which was draped with matching transparent shrug

Ileana D’cruz

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opted for a purple gym wear and looked hot

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani is truly a vision to behold in this purple-coloured sequin ensemble

Kiara Advani

Source: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The young budding sensation looked gorgeous in her blingy purple outfit

Avneet Kaur

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here