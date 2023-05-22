pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 22, 2023
Celebs in vibrant yellow outfits
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked vibrant in a summer-ready bright yellow skirt and top
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi exuded glam vibes in this co-ord set with criss-cross details
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia looked spectacular in a statement-making yellow chikankari lehenga
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress looked like a million bucks in this embellished yellow gown
Kiara Advani
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani grabbed all eyeballs in a snazzy strappy yellow dress
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The PK actress kept things chic and easy in an off-shoulder yellow top and straight-fit jeans
Anushka Sharma
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star looked stunning in this all-yellow bodycon dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Alaya looked chic in a monochrome yellow midi dress
Alaya F
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked modish in this lemon-yellow ribbed dress with strappy sleeves
Nora Fatehi
Shilpa channels her inner boss lady in a bright mustard yellow pantsuit
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.