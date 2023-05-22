Heading 3

Celebs in vibrant yellow outfits

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked vibrant in a summer-ready bright yellow skirt and top

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi exuded glam vibes in this co-ord set with criss-cross details

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked spectacular in a statement-making yellow chikankari lehenga

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah actress looked like a million bucks in this embellished yellow gown

Kiara Advani 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani grabbed all eyeballs in a snazzy strappy yellow dress

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress kept things chic and easy in an off-shoulder yellow top and straight-fit jeans

Anushka Sharma

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Dhadak star looked stunning in this all-yellow bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Alaya looked chic in a monochrome yellow midi dress

Alaya F

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked modish in this lemon-yellow ribbed dress with strappy sleeves

Nora Fatehi

Shilpa channels her inner boss lady in a bright mustard yellow pantsuit

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

