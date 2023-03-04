Celebs in yellow look
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Her yellow anarkali suit with golden thread work details will surely grab everyone’s attention
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Her yellow lehenga with hues of pink and blue is an ideal choice
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The banarasi with golden gota work detail kurta will make you look different and elegant too
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her simple chiffon lehenga with print is fabulous
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
The actress is nailing the look in a golden mustard colour anarkali suit
Dia Mirza
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
The striped saree is simple and elegant at the same time
Anushka Sharma
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The actress is wearing chikankari work lehenga and is looking dreamy
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Her baby shower ceremony yellow suit is another level of perfection
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Her jumpsuit is also a great choice when it comes to experimenting with the look
Kriti Sanon
