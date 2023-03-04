Heading 3

Celebs in yellow look

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Her yellow anarkali suit with golden thread work details will surely grab everyone’s attention

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Her yellow lehenga with hues of pink and blue is an ideal choice 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

The banarasi with golden gota work detail kurta will make you look different and elegant too

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her simple chiffon lehenga with print is fabulous 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

The actress is nailing the look in a golden mustard colour anarkali suit

Dia Mirza

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

The striped saree is simple and elegant at the same time

Anushka Sharma

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The actress is wearing chikankari work lehenga and is looking dreamy

 Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Her baby shower ceremony yellow suit is another level of perfection

 Alia Bhatt

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Her jumpsuit is also a great choice when it comes to experimenting with the look

Kriti Sanon

