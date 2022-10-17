Heading 3

Celebs-inspired Diwali makeup looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Silver shimmery eyeshadows are fail-safe and festive-ready. Like Kriti, you can also top it off with kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy neutral-toned lipstick to ace the look.

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kaif’s quirky and eye-catching metallic blue eyeshadow paired with flushed cheeks and nude lips serve as a fresh festive makeup look. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Nothing screams festive vibes better than winged eyeliner and bold red lips and the veteran actress shows us how to do it flawlessly!

Madhuri Dixit 