Celebs-inspired Diwali makeup looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Silver shimmery eyeshadows are fail-safe and festive-ready. Like Kriti, you can also top it off with kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy neutral-toned lipstick to ace the look.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kaif’s quirky and eye-catching metallic blue eyeshadow paired with flushed cheeks and nude lips serve as a fresh festive makeup look.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Nothing screams festive vibes better than winged eyeliner and bold red lips and the veteran actress shows us how to do it flawlessly!