Celebs-inspired ethnic

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Setting the Navratri festive tone right, Madhuri exuded elegance in a beautiful parrot green lehenga adorned with floral motifs and embroidery in colourful hues

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

To make a statement during the festive season, take a cue from Katrina’s embellished green saree accented with subtle red tones

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram

A custom emerald green anarkali set with a contrasting dupatta, like Bhatt’s, will keep you fashionably covered for an intimate festive occasion!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Lightweight and breezy drapes, like Janhvi’s floral green saree, can keep things fuss-free yet stylish during festivities

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya in this lightweight green saree showed us a minimalist yet attractive way to include the shade in our festive wardrobe

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

For those who are fans of pastel hues, be assured that Sonam’s pastel green Anamika Khanna Anarkali set looks nothing short of ethereal!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

If you wish to take the Indo-western route, Kiara’s emerald green flared trousers and mint bralette set from The Little Black Bow serve ample proof

Kiara Advani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Patani’s mint green anarkali kurta featuring intricate threadwork in a contrasting shade of white is a bookmark-worthy choice you cannot miss out on!

Disha Patani

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked a striking green Zara Umrigar lehenga and gave us a cue on how to go all-out during festivities!

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Festive-ready and statement-making, Deepika’s emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi is a must-have!

Deepika Padukone

