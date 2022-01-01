Celebs-inspired ethnic
outfits in green
pinkvilla
NEENAZ
AKHTAR
SEPT 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Setting the Navratri festive tone right, Madhuri exuded elegance in a beautiful parrot green lehenga adorned with floral motifs and embroidery in colourful hues
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
To make a statement during the festive season, take a cue from Katrina’s embellished green saree accented with subtle red tones
Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram
A custom emerald green anarkali set with a contrasting dupatta, like Bhatt’s, will keep you fashionably covered for an intimate festive occasion!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Lightweight and breezy drapes, like Janhvi’s floral green saree, can keep things fuss-free yet stylish during festivities
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya in this lightweight green saree showed us a minimalist yet attractive way to include the shade in our festive wardrobe
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
For those who are fans of pastel hues, be assured that Sonam’s pastel green Anamika Khanna Anarkali set looks nothing short of ethereal!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
If you wish to take the Indo-western route, Kiara’s emerald green flared trousers and mint bralette set from The Little Black Bow serve ample proof
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Patani’s mint green anarkali kurta featuring intricate threadwork in a contrasting shade of white is a bookmark-worthy choice you cannot miss out on!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked a striking green Zara Umrigar lehenga and gave us a cue on how to go all-out during festivities!
Image: Pinkvilla
Festive-ready and statement-making, Deepika’s emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi is a must-have!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Arya and her shades of yellow