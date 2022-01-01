Heading 3

Celebs-inspired hairdos

for festivities

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Wish to give a little texture to your open mane? Try out Bhatt’s simple yet chic loose waves with a middle or side-parting

Chic Loose Waves

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya gave her ethnic look a perfect finish by tying her hair in a neat bun and you can too!

Neat Bun

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

If you are in the mood to look funky but in your desi avatar, let your hairstyle do the talking. Nora-inspired dramatic high ponytail with bangs is a total mood!

Dramatic Ponytail

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

For a high-octane look, we take our inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning with her middle-parted open locks neatly secured with braids at a wedding festivity

Open Locks

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ponytail but make it Ananya-chic! Switch things up like the millennial actress by pairing a braided ponytail with your lehenga or suit

Braided Ponytail

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Another millennial hairdo inspiration that you can take is from the Bedhadak actress. Soft curls
 dressed into a relaxed messy look with a simple matha-patti look fab!

Soft Cruls

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Adorn your sleek bun with a bunch of red roses like Tara and give the classic hairdo a beautiful spin on a festive day

Sleek Bun With Roses

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Sleek, straight hair can never go out of style and Aish proves it right. A perfect last-minute DIY hairstyle, it goes well with sarees, kurtas, and shararas

Straight Hair

We love Sara’s minimal yet eye-catching wavy locks interspersed with skinny braids. Goes well with shararas and dewy makeup

Wavy Mane

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon opted for a textured high ponytail that we think is ideal for a neat yet fancy festive look

Textured High Ponytail

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here