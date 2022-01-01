Celebs-inspired hairdos
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Wish to give a little texture to your open mane? Try out Bhatt’s simple yet chic loose waves with a middle or side-parting
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya gave her ethnic look a perfect finish by tying her hair in a neat bun and you can too!
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
If you are in the mood to look funky but in your desi avatar, let your hairstyle do the talking. Nora-inspired dramatic high ponytail with bangs is a total mood!
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
For a high-octane look, we take our inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning with her middle-parted open locks neatly secured with braids at a wedding festivity
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ponytail but make it Ananya-chic! Switch things up like the millennial actress by pairing a braided ponytail with your lehenga or suit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Another millennial hairdo inspiration that you can take is from the Bedhadak actress. Soft curls
dressed into a relaxed messy look with a simple matha-patti look fab!
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Adorn your sleek bun with a bunch of red roses like Tara and give the classic hairdo a beautiful spin on a festive day
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Sleek, straight hair can never go out of style and Aish proves it right. A perfect last-minute DIY hairstyle, it goes well with sarees, kurtas, and shararas
We love Sara’s minimal yet eye-catching wavy locks interspersed with skinny braids. Goes well with shararas and dewy makeup
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon opted for a textured high ponytail that we think is ideal for a neat yet fancy festive look
